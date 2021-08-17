Jeep Wrangler with a 1000 hp Hellephant V8

Jeep Wrangler built by America's Most Wanted 4x4 with a 1000 hp supercharged Hellephant V8

America’s Most Wanted 4×4 (AMW) built this incredibly unique Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon at their company in Holly, Michigan. Under the hood sits a supercharged 426 ci Hellephant V8 crate motor producing 1000 hp and 950 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain uses a Trackhawk 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission, Dana 60 front axle, and Dana 80 rear axle with ARB air lockers and 4.88 gears. The company also added 2.5-inch coilovers with 14 inches of travel and 2-inch air bump stops. The price for your own Hellephant-powered Wrangler starts at $98,995.

Source: America’s Most Wanted 4×4 FB page via AutoEvolution

