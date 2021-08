Jorge Ortiz and his Racefactory Honda Civic EK competes in the SCCA Majors Southeast conference. Sitting under the car’s hood is a naturally-aspirated Honda K24 inline-four built by Real Street Performance. The motor is paired with a Type S six-speed manual transmission and a MFactory limited-slip differential. Watch the team overcome issues while racing at Sebring International Raceway.

Source: RealStreetTV and Racefactory FB page