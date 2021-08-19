HSV Clubsport Wagon with a 2024 hp Twin-Turbo 427 ci V8

Richie Kirkbeck owns a very powerful 2009 HSV Clubsport built and tuned by ASG Motorsports in Coomera, QLD, Australia. The wagon is powered by a twin-turbo 427 ci LSx V8 making 2024 horsepower and 1462 lb-ft of torque on a Haltech Nexus R5 VCU. ASG Motorsports built the engine using a Dart LS Next Pro block, Callies Magnum XL crankshaft, Oliver billet rods, custom JE pistons, and hydraulic camshaft. The motor is topped with a set of ASG Motorsports cast heads, sixteen 2200 cc injectors, Plazaman intake, and flanked by two Precision 8844 LS-series turbochargers. Behind the motor sits a Reid Racing Turbo 400 automatic transmission and ASG Motorsports Pro9 9-inch rear end.

Source: Haltech, ASG Motorsports FB page, and R_I_C_H_I_E