BMW F22 with a Twin-Turbo LSX V8 Makes 850 hp on the Dyno

Earlier this year we shared a BMW F22 built by MGarage Motorsport for Polish drifter Marcin Gałat Batman. The coupe’s powertrain consists of a twin-turbo LSX376-B15 V8 mated to a BMW ZF GS6-53DZ six-speed manual transmission using a PMC Motorsports adapter and Winters quick-change rear end. Recently the F22 visited Turbo Lamik’s dyno where the twin-turbo motor made 850 horsepower and 1100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque on 98 octane fuel. Unfortunately a blown gasket ended the session early without seeing what the motor could do on E85 fuel.

Source: MGarage Motorsport FB page and Marcin Gałat Batman FB page via Piotr