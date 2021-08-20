BMW F22 with a Twin-Turbo LSX V8 Makes 850 hp on the Dyno

  • F22

Marcin Gałat Batman's BMW F22 with a Twin-Turbo LSX V8 built by MGarage Motorsport

Earlier this year we shared a BMW F22 built by MGarage Motorsport for Polish drifter Marcin Gałat Batman. The coupe’s powertrain consists of a twin-turbo LSX376-B15 V8 mated to a BMW ZF GS6-53DZ six-speed manual transmission using a PMC Motorsports adapter and Winters quick-change rear end. Recently the F22 visited Turbo Lamik’s dyno where the twin-turbo motor made 850 horsepower and 1100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque on 98 octane fuel. Unfortunately a blown gasket ended the session early without seeing what the motor could do on E85 fuel.

Marcin Gałat Batman's BMW F22 built by MGarage Motorsport with a Twin-Turbo LSX V8

Marcin Gałat Batman's BMW F22 with a Twin-Turbo LSX V8 built by MGarage Motorsport

Source: MGarage Motorsport FB page and Marcin Gałat Batman FB page via Piotr

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.