2008 Jeep Wrangler with a 6.1 L Hemi V8

This 2008 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon came with a 3.8 L EGH V6 making 202 hp and 237 lb-ft of torque. Unfortunately it was stolen and salvaged before eventually arriving at Cleveland Power & Performance. There the company replaced the V6 with a 6.1 L Hemi V8 from a Chrysler 300C SRT-8. Thanks to the swap, the Wrangler now has 425 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. Cleveland Power & Performance installed the V8 using a set of custom mounts, modifying the exhaust manifolds, and fabricating a custom 3-inch stainless exhaust. They retained the Wrangler’s 42RLE four-speed automatic and 4WD drivetrain. They also installed a 6-inch suspension lift using Bilstein shocks and a set of Nitto Mud Grappler 35-inch tires.

Source: Cleveland Power & Performance