For Sale: Datsun 240Z Land Speed Race Car with a 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six

This 1972 Datsun 240Z race car is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Redondo Beach, California. The car raced in the SCTA BGMS class and achieved speeds of 219.05 mph and 227.45 mph at the 2017 Bonneville Speed Week.

Under the fiberglass front sits a Toyota 2JZ-GTE inline-six rebuilt in 2020. It features Wiseco pistons, Carrillo rods, ported head, GSC S1 269/269 camshafts, single BorgWarner SX-E S400SX-E turbocharger, and Brian Crower valves, springs, and retainers. It also features a custom water-to-air intercooler, dry sump system, and AEM Infinity 7 ECU.

Behind the inline-six is a Getrag V160/V161 six-speed manual transmission featuring a custom DG Safety scatter shield, Extreme pressure plate, ACT Streetlite flywheel, and sintered iron clutch. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Ford 9-inch rear end with a Truetrac LSD and 2.19 gears.

The 240Z’s front suspension features a sectioned front crossmember with a relocated steering rack, upgraded front sway bar, and shortened strut bodies with Tokico Illumina inserts. The rear suspension uses an adjustable four-link with a Panhard bar and Ridetech coilovers. Behind the wheels are Nissan 300ZX calipers with custom Coleman rotors in front and Ford truck rotors in back.

Source: Bring a Trailer