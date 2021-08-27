For Sale: 1963 Buick Special Wagon with a Grand National Turbocharged V6

This 1963 Buick Special station wagon is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Campbellsport, Wisconsin. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 3.8 L V6 the seller says is from a 1987 Buick Grand National. The engine was rebuilt in 2020 with Champion iron cylinder heads, roller cam and lifters, billet main caps, ARP bolts, Cometic gaskets, 60 lb injectors, Garrett TA49 turbocharger, and Casper’s Electronics wiring harness. A TH200-4R four-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Currie 9-inch rear end with a Truetrac LSD and 3.55 gears. The car rides on a modified frame with a Mustang II front end, steering rack, upper and lower tubular control arms, and four-link rear suspension. A set of Ridetech Shockwave air shocks and Wilwood disc brakes are on each corner. The seller states there is a fuel leak when the tank is completely filled.

Source: Bring a Trailer