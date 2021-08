Joseph Ghattas stopped by Jay Leno’s Garage to talk about his company’s Apocalypse Manufacturing wild Hellfire 6×6. The company starts with a Jeep Gladiator and extends the frame. Under the hood sits a LS3 V8 making 500 horsepower mated to a Ram 3500 eight-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to six axles with 5.13 gears. The vehicle weighs under 6,000 lbs and rides on Falcon shocks, custom control arms, and 22-inch wheels with 40-inch tires.

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage