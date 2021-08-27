1969 Mustang with a 630 hp Windsor V8

Bret Voelkel’s 1969 Mustang was built by Ridetech to compete in autocross. Street Muscle reports the car is powered by a 460 ci Windsor V8 built by Bill Mitchell making 630 horsepower. The motor features Big Stuff 3 electronic fuel injection, MSD ignition, AFCO aluminum double pass radiator, and C-Line 8 quart road race oil pan with a Accusump 3-quart reservoir. Behind the V8 sits a Rankin NASCAR four-speed manual with a Tilton 7.5-inch carbon triple disc clutch and Gear Vendors overdrive. A Moser rear end with 31-spline axles sends power to the rear wheels. The Mustang rides on a full Ridetech suspension featuring their StrongArms control arms, front and rear sway bar, triangulated 4-link, and adjustable TQ Shockwaves air springs. A set of Forgeline ZX3 wheels (18×11, 18×12) cover Baer six-piston calipers and 14-inch rotors front and back.

Source: Ridetech and Street Muscle