For Sale: 1998 Integra Type R Race Car with a K20

This Honda Integra Type R is for sale on eBay.co.uk and located in Warsaw, Poland. The seller stats the car was built in 2021 for hill climb racing. Under the hood sits a Honda K20 inline-four making 267 horsepower and 234 Nm (172 lb-ft). It features Brian Crower Stage 3 camshafts, Ferrea 6000 valves, Brian Crower titanium springs and retainers, Honda RSX 410 cc injectors, Honda RRC intake manifold, 70 mm throttle body, Skunk exhaust manifold, and Hondata K Pro ECU. Power is sent to the front wheels through a five-speed dogbox. It features a Beckert limited-slip differential, ACT clutch, Fidanza lightweight flywheel, and OEM EP3 axles. The 1040 kg car rides on a KW Variant 3 coilovers.

Source: eBay.co.uk via Unique Cars for Sale Europe FB page