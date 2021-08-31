1971 Skyline with a RB25DE Inline-Six

This 1971 Nissan Skyline C10 sold on Bring a Trailer for $95,959. The car is powered by a 2.5 L RB25DE inline-six sitting on custom mounts making 163 hp and 150 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. It features GTR R33 independent throttle bodies, GTR Yellow-Top 444 cc injectors, Fujitsubo header, and custom rear sump oil pan. It runs on a Haltech Elite 2000 ECU using a Wiring Specialties wiring harness. The inline-six bolts to a five-speed manual transmission with an Exedy clutch and sends power through a steel driveshaft to a R200 LSD and 280ZX axles. A set of American Racing 16-inch wheels cover Wilwood drilled and slotted brakes in front and a disc brake conversion in back.

Source: Bring a Trailer and Eric Kukuczka