For Sale: 1986 Buick Grand National with a Turbo LS3 V8

This 1986 Buick Grand National is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Statesville, North Carolina. The car is powered by a turbocharged 6.2 L LS3 V8 making 569 horsepower. It features a Turbonetics 76 mm ball bearing turbocharger, Fuel Air Spark Technology fuel injection, 60 lb injectors, and Turbonetics wastegate and BOV. Behind the motor sits a TR6060 six-speed manual transmission sending power through a custom driveshaft to Strange Engineering axles. The car also features Hotschkis suspension parts and Strange Engineering disc brakes. Issues with the car include a Carfax listed accident in 2008 and non-functioning AC, cruise control, and emergency brake.

