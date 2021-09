Nick Katranis and his Mini race car compete in hillclimb events in Greece. The car is powered by a naturally aspirated 1300 cc inline-four from a 1st generation Suzuki Hayabusa. The motor makes 185-190 horsepower on a Fueltech ECU. Power is sent through a six-speed sequential transmission to Michelin 220/540/13 tires. The 599 kg (1320 lb) car rides on a Z-Cars chassis with Ohlins adjustable coilovers and a 46/54 weight bias.

Source: @nick_katranis and Hillclimb Monsters