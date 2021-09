Tony Averstedt from Averstedt Motorsport competes in the Swedish Drift Championship (SDC) with his 1996 Toyota Supra. What makes this Supra so unique is the turbocharged 2.6 L Audi inline-five sitting in the engine bay. The motor produces 748 horsepower and 745 lb-ft (1010 Nm) of torque to the wheels. Watch Tony drift the Supra at various events below while listening to the inline-five scream.

Source: Averstedt Motorsport FB page