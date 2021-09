When Bret Voelkel purchased this 1948 Ford he chose to swap the engine and suspension. The car is now powered by a 5.7 L LS1 V8 and 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission. It rides on a TCI independent front suspension with disc brakes, Ridetech coilovers, and a custom 4-link rear suspension. The custom interior features a Vintage AC system, Ididit steering column, and Dakota Digital VHX gauges.

Source: Ridetech and Classic Car Liquidators