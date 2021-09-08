Ford Granada with a Twin-Turbo 4.0 L V6 Update

Last year we shared a Ford Granada wagon built by Mad Mods Garage in Poland. Back then the car’s twin-turbo 4.0 L Cologne V6 made 327 horsepower and 533 Nm (393 lb-ft) of torque on 0.6 bar (8.7 psi) of boost. The company recently rebuilt the motor with a reground camshaft, Comp Cams valve springs, larger pushrods, upgraded fuel system, and 440 cc injectors. These changes resulted in 380 horsepower and 575 Nm (424 lb-ft) of torque on 1.0 bar (14.5 psi) of boost. After that Mad Mods Garage rebuilt their Garrett turbochargers with GT2052 turbine wheels and GT2056 compressor wheels. With the hybrid turbos the engine made 412 horsepower and 636 Nm (469 lb-ft) of torque on 1.1 bar (15.9 psi) of boost.

Source: Mad Mods Garage FB page