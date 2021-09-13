Celica GT-Four with a 800 hp Turbo 3S Inline-Four Goes 9.14 sec

Earlier this year Richard Prydden and his Toyota Celica GT-Four went 9.43 sec in the quarter-mile. The team returned to Santa Pod Raceway for Doorslammers 2021 and set a world record with a 9.146 sec at 156.33 mph. The car is powered by a 800 hp turbocharged Toyota 3S inline-four featuring a half-filled Gen 5 3S-FE block, DP Engine Parts pistons and connecting rods, ported Gen 4 3S head, HKS 272 camshafts, Comp CT-R 6871 BB turbocharger, and ID 2000 cc injectors. Power goes to all four wheels thanks to a SQS Racing dogbox with a twin-plate clutch, welded center diff, and front and rear LSDs.

Source: Mk1Kieran and Richard Prydden