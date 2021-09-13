Commodore with a Supercharged V8 Making 976 hp on Dyno

Steve Thomas’ VK Commodore was previoulsy powered by a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 paired with a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission. The motor featured ported heads, factory supercharger making 12 psi of boost, and ran on E85 fuel. With this setup the best quarter-mile was 9.22 sec at 149 mph. Steve eventually replaced the LSA with to 389 ci LSx V8 built by Frankston Engine Centre. The new motor features an iron block, Gen 5 L8T crankshaft, Blackwell ported LSA heads, Harrop H2650i supercharger, Harrop 115 mm cable throttle body, and Holley Terminator ECU. It made 976 hp (728 kW) and 1054 lb-ft (1430 Nm) of torque to the hubs on 19 psi of boost and E85 fuel remotely tuned by Jeff Johnson. This was the limit of the fuel system.

Source: HarropTV