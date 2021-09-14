Mitsubishi Eclipse with an Evo Powertrain

  • Eclipse

Mitsubishi Eclipse with an Evo powertrain

This Mitsubishi Eclipse was sent to JC Customs in Portugal for a complete powertrain swap. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.0 L 4G63 inline-four from a Mitsubishi Evo 6 with an aftermarket aluminum radiator, Evo 5 ECU, and custom wiring harness. The motor is paired with a five-speed manual transmission from a Evolution 4 on a custom crossmember. An Evo 5 driveshaft sends power to an hybrid rear differential consisting of Eclipe and Evo parts. The car rides on Galant VR4 knuckles with Evo 8 disc brakes. With the modifications complete, the Eclipse is off for bodywork and paint. Hopefully we will be able to share an update when finished.

Source: @jc_customs_design

