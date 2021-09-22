1992 Mustang with a Turbo 2.8 L VR6

Jamie Gehris is building a unique 1992 Mustang in his garage. He is swapping the factory 2.3 L inline-four for a turbocharged 2.8 L 24v VR6 capable of 1,000 horsepower. The VR6 was built by Schimmel Performance and features JE 8.5:1 compression pistons, forged rods, HD bearings, factory head, custom intake and exhaust manifolds, and a Comp 6767 turbocharger. Jamie will eventually install a 3.2 L head with upgraded valvetrain. Behind the motor will be a Nissan CD009 manual transmission with a Twisted VR6 adapter plate and Clutchmasters FX400 clutch. A custom aluminum or carbon fiber driveshaft will connect to a built 8.8-inch rear end with 31-spline axles.

