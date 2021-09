Ender Esenyel’s Nissan S13 called “WARZNE” was built by JDM Industries in Campbellfield, VIC, Australia. The fast coupe is powered by a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six making 1925 horsepower on 67 psi of boost and Fueltech FT600 ECU. A Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission sends power to an IRS diff. The car recently went 7.036 sec at 190.00 mph at Sydney Jamboree 2021.

Source: JDM Industries FB page and IMPORT Media