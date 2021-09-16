Jeep Gladiator with a 1000 hp Hellephant V8

This Jeep Gladiator Rubicon (JT) was built by America’s Most Wanted 4×4 (AMW) in Holly, Michigan. The company installed their AMW 1000 Package which starts with a supercharged 426 ci Hellephant V8 crate motor making 1000 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of torque. They pair that with an 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission and modified 241OR transfer case. Up front they installed a Dana 60 front axle and Dana 80 rear axle both with eight-lug axles. The Gladiator rides on Hemi Tuner long travel suspension with Fox coilovers and Maxxis Razr MT 40×13.5 R17 tires.

Source: America’s Most Wanted 4×4 FB page