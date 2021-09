This Mitsubishi Evo 9 visited Norris Designs (ND) in Bowerhill, UK for an engine upgrade. They installed their 2.24 L 4G64 “Ver 5” inline-four which makes 660 horsepower on 1.9 bar (27.5 psi) of boost. It features a 4G64 block with ND billet 94 mm crank, Manely 156 mm I-beam steel rods, ND forged pistons, and dry sump system. The motor is topped with a ND Stage 3 ported head, Kelford 272 camshafts, ND valves springs, and Magnus Motorsports intake manifold.

Source: Norris Designs FB page