Ford Falcon with a 1000+ hp Turbo Barra

Joel from Northside Trailer Hire owns a Ford Falcon called “PRO XA” built by All Street Performance in Burpengary, QLD, Australia. Under the hood sits a turbocharged Barra inline-six featuring Atomic 4.5 camshaft, Garrett G42-1450 turbocharger, and Haltech Elite ECU. The combination is good for 1010 hp (753 kW) on 30.5 psi of boost. Behind the motor sits a built Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and 9-inch rear end with 35-spline axles. Joel went 9.088 at 150.73 mph at Willowbank Raceway.

Source: Northside Trailer Hire FB page and Real Dyno Performance FB page