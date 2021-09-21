For Sale: 2003 BMW 540i Wagon with a 4.9 L S62 V8

This 2003 BMW 540i (E39) wagon is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Tampa, Florida. The car’s factory powertrain was replaced with a rebuilt 4.9 L S62 V8, six-speed manual transmision, driveshaft, and limited-slip differential from a E39 M5. The car’s suspension features Koni Sport adjustable shocks, Dinan front springs, Arnott rear springs, M5 front sway bar, Eibach rear sway bar, and M5 steering box. A set of Style 65 18-inch wheels hold BFGoodrich g-Force Sport COMP-2 tires (245/40, 275/35).

Source: Bring a Trailer