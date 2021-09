Philip Edberg’s Nissan S15 visited the dyno for tuning before heading off to the next drift event. Previously the turbocharged BMW M54B30 inline-six made 600 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque on 1.5 bar (21.7 psi) of boost. However Philip recently swapped to a Garrett G35-900 turbocharger. The motor now makes 719 hp and 833 Nm (614 lb-ft) of torque on 1.85 bar (26.8 psi) of boost. You can view more details on the car in our previous article.

Source: Edberg Drifting FB page