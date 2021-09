Søren Heyer from FUBAR Racing took his Smart Fortwo to a runway in Holeby, Denmark. While there the Fortwo went 13.067 sec in the quarter-mile. Sitting in back of the car is a turbocharged Toyota 4A-GE inline-four and Toyota MR2 manual transmission. The motor made 307 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque on the dyno. Watch the team race below or view 1,000+ photos of the project in the FB build album.

Source: FUBAR Racing