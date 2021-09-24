For Sale: 1973 Bronco with a Coyote V8

1973 Ford Bronco with a Coyote V8

This 1973 Ford Bronco is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Annapolis, Maryland. Under the fiberglass hood sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 installed by Gateway Broncos in Hamel, Illinois. The 4WD drivetrain features a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission and dual-range transfer case. The SUV rides on a body and suspension lift with four-wheel disc brakes, XD 17-inch wheels, and BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 285/70 tires. Other modifications include a six-point roll cage, custom door panels, custom center console, Autometer gauges, and AMP Research power-retractable side steps.

Source: Bring a Trailer

