For Sale: 1974 Celica with a 13B Two-Rotor

This 1974 Toyota Celica is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Big Lake, Minnesota. Under the hood sits a 1.3 L 13B two-rotor mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The seller states the engine features a street port, Holley 650 cfm carburetor, and Holley fuel pump. The car rides on a lowered suspension with Rota 15-inch wheels and Federal Super Steel 595 tires (195/45). The exterior features a repainted body, painted bumpers, tinted tail lights, red mesh grill, and Vitaloni side mirrors.



Source: Bring a Trailer