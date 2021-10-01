Matt Farah Drives a DeLorean with a Hyundai Twin-Turbo V6

Delorean built by Otsuka Maxwell Design with a Twin-Turbo Hyundai V6

Matt Farah was invited to drive a unique 1981 DMC DeLorean built by Steve Maxwell and his company Otsuka Maxwell Design (OMD San Diego). Steve swapped the factory V6 and transaxle for a twin-turbo 3.3 L Lambda II (G6DP) V6 from a Kia Stinger GT and a Porsche 996.2 tranaxle with a LSD. The new motor makes 487 horsepower to the wheels. The upgraded powertrain helped the DeLorean make a 11.6 sec quarter-mile at 124 mph. Listen as Matt explains what is like to drive this unique car. Or watch the entire build series here.

Source: TheSmokingTire

