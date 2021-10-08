For Sale: Exocet with a Supercharged LSA V8

This 2015 Exomotive Exocet Sport is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Austin, Texas. The car was built by Flyin’ Miata in 2015. The car is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 crate motor making 534 hp and 586 lb-ft of torque. The engine sits on a V8 Roadsters tubular front subframe and features stainless steel headers. A T56 six-speed manual transmission sends power to a Getrag LSD from a Cadillac CTS-V. The car rides on AFCO coilovers with TrakLite 15-inc wheels holding Toyo Proxes R888 235/50 tires. The brakes use Wilwood six-piston calipers in front and four-piston calipers in back both with slotted rotors.

Source: Bring a Trailer