Mustang with a Turbo 7.3 L Godzilla V8 Goes 8.75 sec

Joe Melvin from Five Bar Motorsports and his unique S197 Mustang visited Bradenton Motorsports Park for testing before FL2K. While there they went a new personal best of 8.755 sec in the quarter-mile. The Mustang is powered by a turbocharged 7.3 L Godzilla V8 making 874 hp and 1025 lb-ft of torque on 21 psi of boost and E85 fuel. They paired the motor with a Turbo 400 automatic transmission and 9-inch rear end. Watch the car make several passes in the 8’s below (8.755 run at 8:50).

Source: Five Bar Motorsports and Five Bar Motorsports FB page