This Mini was built by Z Cars in Ashford, England using their Ecoboost kit. Sitting in back of the Mini is a turbocharged 2.0 L Ecoboost inline-four and six-speed manual transmission from a Ford Focus ST Mk3. The motor produces around 252 hp (188 kW) and 366 Nm (270 lb-ft) of torque. Everything bolts to an engine cradle made from ROPT510 tubing. The 780 kg car rides on a set of GAZ ajustable coilovers with Wilwood four-piston calipers and 260 mm vented rotors in front.

Source: Z Cars