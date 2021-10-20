Chevy Debuts a 1000 hp 10.3 L Big-Block V8

Chevy announced their new ZZ632/1000 V8 crate motor. The naturally aspirated 632 ci (10.348 L) big-block makes 1004 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 876 lb-ft of torque at 5,600 rpm on 93 octane fuel. The motor features a tall-deck Bowtie Sportsman cast iron block (4.60″ bore, 4.75″ stroke), RS-X CNC-machined aluminum heads with symmetrical ports, forged steel crank and rods, forged 2618 aluminum pistons, billet hydraulic roller camshaft, and 86-lb/hr injectors. The engine will be on display at SEMA 2021 and Chevy Performance dealers will begin shipping them in early-2022.

Source: Chevrolet media via Hemmings