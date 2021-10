This Nissan R33 visited KMS Engine in Poland for a dyno tune. While there the turbocharged Toyota 1JZ inline-six made 520 horsepower and 587 Nm (432 lb-ft) of torque on 1.6 bar (23.2 psi) of boost. The engine features a Garrett GTX3582 turbocharger, 90 mm throttle body, 850 cc injectors, and Ecumaster ECU. A BMW six-speed manual transmission with a single-disc clutch sends power to a R33 rear end.

Source: KMS Engine FB page