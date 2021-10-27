For Sale: Audi TT with a Twin-Turbo VR6

This 2001 Audi TT is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Oceanside, California. In 2001 HPA Motorsports replaced the factory 1.8 L inline-four with a twin-turbo 2.8 L 24v VR6 making 508 hp and 556 lb-ft of torque. The motor features two K04 turbochargers, two intercoolers, larger injectors, tuned factory ECU, and stainless steel exhaust. The VR6 is paired with a six-speed manual transmission with a Sachs clutch and 4Motion AWD drivetrain. The car rides on a set of KW Variant 2 coilovers with Porsche 993 TT front brakes and factory rear brakes behind SSR Integral-GT1 18-inch wheels. The seller states the car will not pass California emissions test.

Source: Bring a Trailer