This BMW E36 was built for racing at the track. Under the hood sits a 3.0 L M54B30 inline-six producing 272 horsepower and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque. The motor features Schrick 272/256 camshafts, upgraded valve springs, S54B32 throttle bodies, and Ecumaster EMU Black ECU. A manual transmission and 3.23 rear diff complete the powertrain. The car rides on ISC coilovers and Eibach stablizers with 850 E31 calipers and E46 M3 rotors in front and E46 330d brakes in back.

Source: lolbmw