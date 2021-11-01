Chevy’s 1000 hp 10.3 L ZZ632 V8 on the Dyno

  • ZZ632

Chevy 632 ci ZZ632-1000 big-block V8 crate motor on dyno

Last month Chevrolet announced the ZZ632/1000 V8 crate motor. As the name suggests, the naturally aspirated 632 ci (10.348 L) makes 1004 hp and 876 lb-ft of torque on 93 octane fuel. Chevrolet Performance released a video of the motor on the dyno before unveiling the motor at SEMA 2021. If you are interested in swapping one of these, GM Authority reports it starts at $37,758.

Also listen to an interview with Bill Martens from Chevrolet Performance discussing the ZZ632 motor.

Source: Chevrolet Performance FB page

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.