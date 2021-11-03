For Sale: 1981 DeLorean with a 487 hp Twin-Turbo Hyundai V6

This 1981 DMC DeLorean is for sale on Bring a Trailer in San Diego, California. The car was built by Otsuka Maxwell Design (OMD) and featured on The Smoking Tire with Matt Farah behind the wheel. OMD installed a twin-turbo 3.3 L V6 from a Kia Stinger producing 487 horsepower. The motor features two Garrett G25-550 turbochargers, OMD custom intake, OMD custom air-to-air intercoolers, and 3-inch exhaust. It runs on either E85 fuel or 91 octane fuel. They paired the twin-turbo V6 with a Porsche 996.2 six-speed manual transaxle with a LSD and ACT clutch. The DeLorean rides on KW Variant 2 coilovers, reinforced control arms, and Ferrari 348 Challenge calipers with AP Racing rotors. On the drag strip it went 11.65 sec at 124 mph in the quarter-mile.

Source: Bring a Trailer