Ford Bronco DR with a Coyote V8

Ford Performance and Multimatic Motorsports unveiled their Ford Bronco DR (Desert Racer) race prototype. The project was built to race in the 2022 SCORE Baja 1000 and as an homage to the 1969 Baja 1000 winning first-gen Bronco. The companies started with a 2022 Bronco four-door chassis and a lightweight fiberglass body. In the engine bay sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 making 400+ hp (exact power numbers have not been released). Being the motor sits a 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission and F-150 ESOF (electric shift on the fly) transfer case sending power to electronic locking front and rear differentials with 4.70 gears. The 6200 lb Bronco rides on Multimatic Positional Selective DSSV shocks and Multimatic-designed billet aluminum lower control arms. The suspension features a 73.3-inch track with 15.8 inches of front travel and 17.4 inches of rear travel. The factory Bronco four-wheel disc brakes are behind deadlock wheels with BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 all-season 37-inch tires (37×12.5R17). Ford/Multimatic are selling 50 units of the 2023 Bronco DR starting at mid-$200,000’s.

Source: Ford media