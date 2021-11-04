Nissan R32 GTR with a 1100 hp Turbo 3.2 L RB26/30 Inline-Six

Javier from That Racing Channel spent four years building his 1991 Nissan R32 GTR into an 8-second street car. Under the hood sits turbocharged 3.2 L RB26/30 built and tuned by Andre Cargill. The motor features a quarter-filled RB30 block, Spool Imports 3.2 L stroker kit, Platinum Racing Products block brace, and Precision 7685 turbocharger. On top sits a RB26 head with a Porting Solutions race port, Kelford 182-S 274 camshafts, VR38 coils, Hypertune intake manifold, and 12 ID1300 injectors. Power is sent to all four wheel through a PPG six-speed sequential transmission with a OS Giken R4C quad-plate clutch, custom aluminum driveshaft, and OS Giken 1.5 way front LSD. Javier’s best quarter-mile is 8.99 sec at 160.18 mph.

Source: That Racing Channel