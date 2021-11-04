1969 Mustang with a Supercharged Coyote V8

Ford and Jay Leno unveiled Keith Urban’s 1969 Mustang at SEMA 2021. The car is powered by a supercharged 5.0 L Coyote V8 mated to a 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission. The motor is expected to produce 700+ horsepower thanks to a Roush Eaton supercharger and custom Borla long-tube headers. Underneath the Mustang is a Heidts’s PRO-G independent front and rear suspension with Bilstein adjustable coilovers. The car rides on a set of Forgeline wheels inspired by the 2021 Mach 1 and stops thanks to Wilwood six-piston brakes in front and inboard four-piston brakes in back.

Source: Ford media and SEMA Show