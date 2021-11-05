Acura RSX with a Mid-Engine Turbo LSx V8

It’s been two years since Ryan from Standkes Garage shared an update on his Acura RSX “LSRSX” project. The big news is Ryan is going to a single engine. Originally he wanted to run two turbocharged 5.3 L LS4 V8 motors but has since removed the front motor. He’s also made progress in the front engine bay installing the fuel cell and radiator. In the back Ryan has re-positioned the turbocharger and is fabricating the turbo piping. Listen as Ryan explains what he’s done on the project below.

Source: @standkes_garage and Standkes Garage FB page