1978 Ford F-100 with Mach-E GT electric motors

Ford Performance built their 1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator truck with help from MLe Racecars and Roadster Shop. The truck rides on a custom chassis fabricated by Roadster Shop with custom Forgeline 19×10 wheels and Michelin Latitude Sport 275/45-19 tires. The truck is propelled by two electric motors from a 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition making a combined 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft of torque. One motor powers the front wheels while the second motor powers the rear wheels. The interior features a billet aluminum dash by JJR Fabrication and a custom leather interior by MDM Upholstery. If you are interested in converting your classic Ford to electric, the Eluminator crate motor sells for $3,900.

Source: Ford media and Roadster Shop (build album)