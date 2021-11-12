Vini the V8 Mini on the Road and Dyno

Powerflex is preparing their wild Vini the V8 Mini built by ED Motorsport for its first time at the track. In doing so the Mini visited Quantum Tuning in Maidenhead, UK for some dyno tuning. There the company along with Robbie Durant and RaceCal made sure the car’s naturally aspirated 4.0 L BMW S65 V8 and M-DCT seven-speed transmission are performing as desired. Listen to the V8 sing below or view our previous article for more details on the Mini.

Source: Vini the V8 Mini FB page and Quantum Tuning FB page