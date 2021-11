The owner of this BMW E46 sent it to KMS Engine for dyno tuning. The car’s turbocharged 3.0 L M50 inline-six made 612 hp and 820 Nm (604 lb-ft) of torque on 1.5 bar (21.7 psi) of boost and E85 fuel. The M50B25 motor features a M54B30 crankshaft, K1 Technologies forged rods, K64 block girdle, Dbilas 272/244 camshafts, Supertech springs, and Turbosystems HTX3058V1 turbocharger. Fuel is fed through Bosch 2200 cc injectors controlled by a Ecumaster Black ECU.

Source: KMS Engine FB page