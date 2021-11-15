1978 Ford Bronco with a Coyote V8

Vintage Iron & Restoration spent two years building this custom 1978 Ford Bronco at their company in Scottsdale, Arizona. A lot of time was spent grafting the Ford F-250 Super Duty front to the body. The Bronco is powered by a third generation 5.0 L Coyote V8 crate motor with a custom stainless steel exhaust. The drivetrain features a Ford six-speed automatic transmission and eight-lug axles with locking differentials. Underneath the Bronco frame uses a custom suspension with Wilwood disc brakes behind Ford F-250 Super Duty wheels. The interior features King Ranch leather seats in front of a Super Duty dash and center console. The Bronco will be auctioned at Mecum in Kissimmee, Florida on January 6-16, 2022.

Source: Mecum via Carscoops