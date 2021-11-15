Golf Mk1 with a 800 hp Turbo Audi Inline-Five Goes 10.65 sec

Grant Parker from GP Turbos has owned his VW Golf GTI Mk1 for decades. Over that time he’s transformed the car into an AWD monster. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.3 L 20v inline-five with forged internals, upgraded camshafts, and their GTX 40/42 billet turbocharger. VeeDubRacing reports the engine is making 800 horsepower but is capable of 1000 horsepower. All that power is sent to all four wheels through a Quattro drivetrain with a shortened wheelbase but factory track. Grant recently took the Golf to Santa Pod Raceway for Doorslammers and went 10.65 sec at 128 mph.

Source: GP Turbos FB page and VeeDubRacing