1967 Camaro with a 1106 hp Supercharged LSx

Shahan Performance and Fabrication built this amazing 1967 Camaro at their company in Arkansas. In the engine bay sits a supercharged 391 ci (6.4 L) LSx V8 featuring a Callies Magnum crankshaft and billet H-beam rods, Wiesco pistons, and Cam Motion custom camshaft. The motor is topped with a set of Mast Motorsports heads, Kong Performance TVS2650 supercharger with a 3-inch upper pulley and 9.5-inch lower pulley, Nick Williams 103 mm throttle body, and FIC 1300 cc injectors. It produces 1106 hp and 970 lb-ft of torque tuned by Kris Keltner at KK Performance in Little Rock, Arkansas. Rounding out the powertrain is a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission built by Bill Dowdy at Southern Transmission and a 9-inch rear end with 35-spline axles.

Source: Shahan Performance and Fabrication via Holley FB page