Nissan 240SX with a Turbo K24 and DCT

David Ottobre built his Nissan 240SX with a turbocharged SR20 to compete in GRIDLIFE Street Mod class. He competed in several races before the motor suffered damage while dyno tuning. Instead of rebuilding the SR20, he swapped it for a turbocharged Honda 2.4 L K24 inline-four. The new motor features a custom exhaust manfiold, EFR 7163 turbocharger, TF Works oil pan and swap kit, and custom wiring harness. David paired the K24 with a BMW DCT gearbox thanks to a Seems Legit Garage adapter. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a custom driveshaft to a LSD. Listen to David explain the recent work to Boost Brothers Garage in the video below.

